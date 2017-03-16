Get a Head Start on Your Enterprise Connect Learning Try out the No Jitter On Air podcast to get advance content from a variety of Enterprise Connect speakers, on everything from cloud contact centers to SIP trunking.

I read the other day that a group of mainstream podcast publishers have teamed up this month in an effort "to promote listening among the uninitiated," as a Chicago Tribune columnist wrote. They're calling this concerted effort "trypod" -- short for "try a podcast" -- and through it are encouraging people to "'introduce a friend, relative or co-worker to a new podcast and show them how to listen if they don't know how.'"

Granted, No Jitter is no NPR, Slate, or The New York Times, but we do have a podcast. And while our No Jitter On Air programming may not be "newfangled" or "adventurous," it does qualify as "niche," being that it's devoted to topics related to enterprise communications and collaboration. So in the trypod spirit, let me invite everybody in the No Jitter and Enterprise Connect communities to listen in.

I know it's coincidental, but there really is no better time for you to check out No Jitter On Air. Out in the world at large March may be the newly designated trypod month, but around here it's all about Enterprise Connect Orlando (just a little more than a week away!) -- and No Jitter On Air is a mash-up of the two.

Each episode to date has featured an Enterprise Connect speaker as guest, and what we've put together so far is a nice compilation of session talking points. Each episode is a great resource in and of itself, chock-full of insights, tips, and takeaways, be those about running a contact center in the cloud, selecting the best cloud architecture for your needs, navigating SIP trunking, or using programmable communications, for example.

Take your pick: Clicking on any link below will bring you to that episode's player. From there you can click to play and listen right away or download the episode and save for later. You'll also find the No Jitter On Air URL to plug into your RSS feed, and you get embed code and easy share buttons to continue on in the trypod spirit and invite your friends and colleagues to listen in. Your choices are:

We hope you find the No Jitter On Air podcast a handy resource both as you're planning out your Enterprise Connect schedule and, going forward, whenever you need some fresh perspective or a quick brush up. Just remember... "trypod."

