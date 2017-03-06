 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Dave Michels
Dave Michels is a Principal Analyst at TalkingPointz. His unique perspective on unified communications comes from a career involving telecommunications...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Dave Michels | March 06, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Innovation Showcase: 6 IoT Companies on Tap

Innovation Showcase: 6 IoT Companies on Tap These newcomers to the Enterprise Connect Expo Hall combine IoT connectivity with communications and collaboration capabilities.

These newcomers to the Enterprise Connect Expo Hall combine IoT connectivity with communications and collaboration capabilities.

Enterprise communications are always shifting. We have seen voice-only become multimodal, changes to business and delivery models, and transitions in preferred device types. Through all of these changes, the priority has been on human communications and collaboration. Suddenly, that too is up for grabs.

Within the next few years, there's a strong likelihood that we'll have four Internet-connected devices -- more than 24 billion of them -- for every human on earth. The Internet of Things (IoT) is changing how, what, and why things communicate, and it appears our machines, devices, and sensors will have a lot more to say than humans do.

Each year the Enterprise Connect Innovation Showcase serves to introduce new, innovative ideas, products, and companies to attendees. This year's theme is IoT, and me and my fellow judges, Art Schoeller, VP and principal analyst at Forrester Research, and Maribel Lopez, founder of Lopez Research, have selected six companies that demonstrate innovation in enterprise IoT.

Soon after we set the theme it became clear that IoT can mean different things to different people. Is the Internet required? Does it have to be a thing? What about enabling components and infrastructure? What if the solution benefits a supplier rather than the user? Do apps count?

A popular approach is to define IoT as a connected thing, such as a motor or thermostat, and exclude apps that run on desktop or mobile devices. But this definition included old-school devices such as connected IP phones, and it didn't address key IoT challenges that CIOs face, such as scalable, secure management. So we expanded the scope to include infrastructure and middleware and narrowed our focus to newly connected things.

Many Enterprise Connect exhibitors have significant IoT initiatives underway, including Microsoft, Twilio, Verizon, and Cisco. The intent of Innovation Showcase, however, is to introduce new companies to the Enterprise Connect audience, and so the mainstays aren't eligible for participation. The six newcomers we've selected to participate in this year's Innovation Showcase are, in alphabetical order:

  • Cereno - will show its NuVa room devices that utilize vertical and horizontal screens to provide a real-time collaboration experience that better emulates face-to-face interactions
  • Hub One - provides middleware at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris and has developed a network of sensors and other IoT devices that integrate with Hub One's Mitel notification server to improve event response times
  • Kaptivo - offers a cloud-connected camera that can bring any standard dry-erase whiteboard into an online collaboration system. Users can livestream their meetings, as well as save them as presentations
  • Left Lane Networks - provides Tripdots, a telematics service that connects into platforms such as Cisco Spark for automating travel-related business processes
  • Relayr - offers an IoT middleware service that enables manufacturers and enterprises to create scalable, cloud services with remote visibility and control. The service now integrates with Cisco Spark
  • Telestax - offers Restcomm, an open source platform for developing and deploying IoT and real-time communications applications. Restcomm components specialize in IoT-ready M2M communications

This is a nice collection that includes things, tools, integrations, and middleware. You can hear each of the Innovation Showcase companies present its story on Monday, March 27, from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m., during the Innovation Showcase break-out session at Enterprise Connect. You can also meet them in the Expo Hall in booth 1201.

The implications of IoT on enterprise communications and processes are staggering. Cisco just reported that its enterprise customers are using Jasper to manage 40 million IoT devices -- up from 17 million about a year ago. Amazon reported that it has 45,000 robots across its fulfillment centers -- up 50% from last year. All of these things require services, management, network capacity, security, and analytics.

Sensors are becoming prevalent across the enterprise. Real-time data will replace guesswork across a variety of business processes involving people, resources, and activities. Sensors can provide simple telemetry or even full-motion video. For example, NEC recently shared how major airports are using its analytics software with live video to measure crowd sizes and wait times in real time.

I would like to thank my co-judges Art and Maribel in evaluating the applicants. Art has extensive experience in the contact center, which is where IoT becomes proactive with customer engagement. Maribel is a voice of authority within IoT and brought a broad perspective to the table. The judging process resulted with some interesting conversations and debates.

I expect to hear and see more than these six companies showing IoT applications this year at Enterprise Connect. Be sure to check out the session and visit with these spectacular showcase companies, and join me for more on IoT in the Thursday morning general session, "IoT & UC: Connecting Things to People in Your Enterprise." (And if you haven't yet registered, use the code NOJITTER when you do to save $300 off an Entire Event or Tue-Thu Conference pass or to get a free Expo Plus pass.)

See you in Orlando.

Dave Michels is a contributing editor and analyst at TalkingPointz.

Follow Dave Michels on Twitter and Google+!
@DaveMichels
Dave Michels on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

The Future of Work: CIO Survey Results & Digital Transformation at ThoughtWorks
March 8, 2017

Enterprise IT's ability to innovate is critical to the success of the business -- 80% of CIOs agree. But the CIO role has never been more challenging than it is today, with rising operational respo

Put an End to Video Call Dread
February 22, 2017

Sick of video call technology that make participants look like they're in the witness protection program? Turns out youre not alone. Poor-quality video solutions can give users an unprofessional ap

Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017

Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicate

More Webinars
UC Lockdown: Knowing How to Keep Hackers at Bay
March 3, 2017
From protecting against new vulnerabilities to keeping security assessments up to date, security consultant Mark Collier shares tips on how best to protect your UC systems.
Cloud Architectures: How They Differ & What That Means for You
February 24, 2017
UC analyst Blair Pleasant sorts through the myriad cloud architectural models underlying UCaaS and CCaaS offerings, and explains why knowing the differences matter.
Practical Advice for Navigating SIP Trunking
February 17, 2017
From the most basics of basics to the hidden gotchas, UC consultant Melissa Swartz helps demystify the complex world of SIP trunking.
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts