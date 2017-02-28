 
Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick | February 28, 2017

 
 
Twitter Chat: How Communications APIs Are Shaping the Future

Join our live Enterprise Connect Twitter chat on Wednesday, March 1, from 3 to 4 p.m. ET, using the #ECchat hashtag.

2017 has been called the year of the developer -- a statement that's hard to argue with as we see communications APIs and communications platform as a service (CPaaS) continue to gain mindshare in the enterprise. As Nemertes analyst Irwin Lazar shared with us recently, "UC leaders that proactively plan for growing use of APIs and CPaaS in 2017 will also find themselves better positioned to support digital transformation plans."

So how does an organization proactively plan for the rise of communications APIs and CPaaS? Well, an obvious answer would be registering for and attending Enterprise Connect, taking place March 27-30 in Orlando, Fla., as we have a full track aimed at demystifying communications APIs for enterprise IT leaders. The track comprises informative sessions like "When to Use Communications APIs -- and When Not To," a case studies session, and an industry executive mainstage panel, "APIs and Embedded Communications: The Wave of the Future? "

With Enterprise Connect a month away, you might want to start your prep now. To help, we've asked Mark Winther (@markwinther), group vice president and consulting partner at IDC, to join us for a Twitter chat tomorrow, March 1. He'll be on hand from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. ET to share his expertise on questions such as: What are some of the leading and emerging use cases for communications APIs? What is the relationship between communications APIs and CPaaS? What are the differences between using communications APIs and traditional communications systems? How about the buy vs. build debate -- how do you know when to go with UCaaS versus CPaaS?

We'd love for you to participate in tomorrow's Enterprise Connect (@enterprisecon) Twitter chat, "Expert Insight: How Communications APIs Are Shaping the Future." Join us at 3:00 p.m. ET, and get your questions in front of one of the leading subject matter experts on communications APIs and CPaaS. Bring your questions, comments, and experiences, and take part in the live online discussion by using the hashtag #ECchat on each of your tweets.

portable

Mark will also be presenting on this topic at Enterprise Connect. He'll be leading the sessions, "Communications APIs: What They Are, Why They're Hot," "The Role of CPaaS in Mobilizing Enterprises," and "When to Use Communications APIs -- and When Not To."

Mark will also be presenting on this topic at Enterprise Connect. He'll be leading the sessions, "Communications APIs: What They Are, Why They're Hot," "The Role of CPaaS in Mobilizing Enterprises," and "When to Use Communications APIs -- and When Not To."





