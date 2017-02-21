Logitech Taking Webcams to the Next Level Advanced desktop video technologies like 4K image sensors and facial recognition applications targeted to make video a staple of any organization, company says.

Logitech released its new Brio 4K Pro Webcam, the company's most sophisticated webcam, at the Integrated Systems Europe event that took place earlier this month in Amsterdam. The device is aimed at both business and at-home users; Brio's key features include:

Ultra HD 4K Image Sensor -- Not only does this camera support 4K at 30 fps, but it's also adaptable to meet what is offered by a user's application and monitor. It also supports 1080p at 30 or 60 fps, and 720p at 30 or 60 fps.

-- Not only does this camera support 4K at 30 fps, but it's also adaptable to meet what is offered by a user's application and monitor. It also supports 1080p at 30 or 60 fps, and 720p at 30 or 60 fps. RightLight 3 with HDR -- This is Logitech's implementation of high dynamic range (HDR) technology for light adjustment; it adjusts automatically to support different lighting environments such as low light, direct sunlight, or high contrast.

-- This is Logitech's implementation of high dynamic range (HDR) technology for light adjustment; it adjusts automatically to support different lighting environments such as low light, direct sunlight, or high contrast. Infrared Sensor Login -- Working with Windows Hello and other facial recognition software, Brio uses infrared technology for facial recognition that allows the camera to be used as single sign on for the laptop or desktop device as well as the video conferencing application.

-- Working with Windows Hello and other facial recognition software, Brio uses infrared technology for facial recognition that allows the camera to be used as single sign on for the laptop or desktop device as well as the video conferencing application. 5x Digital Zoom -- The 5x zoom capability allows users to zoom in to view finer details without losing any significant image quality, the company says.

-- The 5x zoom capability allows users to zoom in to view finer details without losing any significant image quality, the company says. Business Certifications -- Business-grade certifications aim to take the webcam beyond the consumer space; Brio works with Skype for Business, Cisco conferencing solutions, and Logitech Collaboration Program cloud video partners, including BlueJeans, BroadSoft, Vidyo, and Zoom. Further, Brio is UVC (USB video class) compliant, meaning it can work across video conferencing applications, Windows, Mac, and Chromebooks.

While there is clearly a conferencing and collaboration use case, this camera is also targeted at providing premium video recording, streaming, and broadcasting. As mentioned above, Logitech RedLight 3 with HDR allows people to use the camera in all lighting conditions. Further, users can select a 65, 78, or 90 degree field of view to make sure the camera is showing only the area that is desired. This aims to address any concerns about accidentally showing confidential information that may be on whiteboards in the users' environment.

Logitech Brio

Brio is generally available now, priced at $199, on both Logitech's website and through Amazon. And as Joan Vandermate , global head of marketing for Logitech's Video Collaboration business, told me in a recent briefing, Brio will be available through reseller channels in the weeks following the announcement.

Vandermate also stressed that one of the team's core initiatives is to educate the market on the value that webcams can bring. With the facial recognition software integration, not only can this camera be used to replace passwords on the desktop, but Brio can also be leveraged at a secure door, serving as a security system for verified entry, she said. While 4K conferencing is theoretically possible, Brio is ahead of the game here, and there aren't many scenarios where both ends of the conference will be set up with 4K technology to use it this way. Right now, the value of 4K video will primarily be with video streaming and recording.

"When all of these capabilities are added up [...] Brio seems very reasonable," wrote UC consultant Phil Edholm recently on UCStrategies. "In fact, it might actually be called a bargain. A Brio camera includes the features and capabilities for the next generation of apps and solutions, but it is available today. For anyone considering a personal webcam purchase or evaluating cameras for use in a modern UC deployment, the Brio should be on your short list to evaluate. At least one of the features should have value today, and all will probably see use and value in the next couple of years."

