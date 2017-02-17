No Jitter Roll: This Week in Enterprise Communications This week's collection includes news from Avaya, BroadSoft, ShoreTel, Fuze, InfoVista, Masergy, IBM, Ricoh, Voss Solutions, Imagicle, Aryaka, and CoreDial.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: Team collaboration is one of the hottest areas -- and most active -- of enterprise communications at the moment. Just this week, Avaya released Zang Spaces (see, "Where Does Avaya Go From Here "). While we are prepared to dive into this topic in the all-new Next-Gen Messaging & Team Collaboration track at Enterprise Connect, we wanted to do a pre-game teaser in a Twitter chat we hosted yesterday.

In an hour-long, fast-paced Q&A, we explored questions around features, top tool providers, use cases, and more. Irwin Lazar, vice president and service director at Nemertes Research, was on hand to lend his expertise to the discussion, as he will be presenting on the topic in the upcoming Enterprise Connect session, "How to Build Your Enterprise's Team Collaboration Roadmap."

For those who may have been unable to attend the chat, you can catch up on what you missed and follow the discussion in this Storify synopsis. And if you haven't yet registered for Enterprise Connect, register now using the code NOJITTER to receive $300 off an Entire Event or Tue-Thu Conference pass, or get a free Expo Plus pass.

And now, let's take a quick-and-dirty look at what else you may have missed this week in enterprise communications.

American Red Cross Chooses BroadSoft

American Red Cross has adopted the BroadSoft Business CC-One application to assist in disaster response and relief efforts through a virtual call center model, BroadSoft announced. By shifting from a premises-based to a virtual call center model, Red Cross will be able to enable volunteers in 60 regions around the country to better support operations taking place thousands of miles away. Further, with disasters often impossible to predict, the virtual model will enable the Red Cross to scale number of agents as needed.

ShoreTel Integrates with Google

ShoreTel this week launched Connect for Chrome browser, an integration of its Connect UC client and Google's G Suite applications and Chrome browser. The new client application gives ShoreTel Connect users integrated contacts, events, and call control. Connect for Chrome is available at no additional cost to U.S. Connect Cloud and Onsite customers of the Essentials, Standard, and Advanced service plans, ShoreTel said.

Fuze Brings On New CEO

Last week we brought you news that cloud communications provider Fuze raised $104 million in new funding. This week we have new leadership to report on. Colin Doherty joins the company as CEO, while founder and former-CEO, Steve Kokinos, continues in the role of executive chairman. Doherty most recently served as CEO at Dyn, a DNS company Oracle acquired in last November. He also has been CEO at SDN provider BTI Systems as well as at security solutions provider Arbor Networks.

InfoVista Launches Ipanema 9.1

InfoVista, provider of network performance orchestration solutions, has updated its application-aware SD-WAN solution, Ipanema. The newest version, Ipanema 9.1, is aimed at simplifying SD-WAN implementations by providing richer application performance analytics and easier configuration of dynamic path selection, the press materials state. The version also improves visualization of application performance data and user experience trends, supported by filtering options and real-time data plotting.

Masergy Named Visionary in Network Services

Masergy Communications earned the sole Visionary designation in Gartner's recently released "2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global" report. Masergy said it attributes this ranking to its Hybrid Networking services suite, which combines intelligent connectivity, SD-WAN, and a suite of managed network functions. Masergy Hybrid Networking is aimed at enabling custom designs for each unique application environment.

On the Partnerships Front



IBM and Ricoh have teamed to offer the Intelligent Workplace Solution, a cognitive-enabled interactive whiteboard from Ricoh leveraging IBM's Watson intelligence and voice technologies to support meeting functions. Users can use their natural voices to cue tasks like taking notes and translating content into other languages. Ricoh is incorporating IBM Watson IoT capabilities into its product portfolio, with the goal being to turn the Watson technology into an active meeting participant, leveraging real-time analytics to improve the speed and quality of business decisions.



UC management provider Voss has partnered with Imagicle, a provider of software applications for Cisco UC platforms, to add new features, application integrations, and enhanced solutions for the Cisco HCS shared architecture. Aimed at small- to medium-sized enterprises, the new capabilities include contact segregation and mobile and remote access support for HCS shared architecture.



SD-WAN provider Aryaka has partnered with telecom connectivity provider PlanetOne Communications. PlanetOne has joined Aryaka's Partner Program, and Aryaka has joined PlanetOne's portfolio of preferred providers. PlanetOne channel partners will now be able to provide Aryaka's SD-WAN solution to enterprises.



CoreDial, cloud communications provider, announced this week that its channel partner program has grown to more than 600 participants. Channel partners use CoreDial's SwitchConnex SaaS platform to provide unified communications as a service to more than 20,000 businesses in the U.S, CoreDial said. In 2016 the partner community grew by more than 35%, the company said.

