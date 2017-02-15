Twitter Chat: What's What in Team Collaboration Apps Join our live Enterprise Connect Twitter chat on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. ET, using the #ECchat hashtag.

Two years ago at Enterprise Connect the Innovation Showcase featured emerging tools focused on team collaboration... and the activity in this hot area has been virtually nonstop ever since, as regular No Jitter readers will know from our ongoing coverage. Just take a look at this sampling of articles from the past year:

In the past year, we've seen many developments from major team collaboration players. For example:

With so much activity and so many options enterprise communications decision makers no doubt find it difficult to wrap their minds around everything. Even as interest in team collaboration rises to new heights, many questions still loom large.

For example, how exactly should we define team collaboration? What features are must-haves for the enterprise? What are some use cases or examples for team collaboration tools?

Going a step further, what are the top team collaboration tools that your enterprise should be evaluating and how? What exactly differentiates these tools from one another?

To get to the root of these questions and variables, we've invited Irwin Lazar, vice president and service director at Nemertes Research, to join us for an hour-long Twitter chat, "Expert Insight: What's What in Team Collaboration Apps," this Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Irwin (@imlazar) will be fielding these questions and more, aiming to help enlighten and guide our Twitterverse of followers in a fast-paced Q&A all about team collaboration.

Irwin will also be presenting on this topic at Enterprise Connect 2017, March 27-30 in Orlando. His session, called "How to Build Your Enterprise's Team Collaboration Roadmap," is slated for Monday at 9:00 a.m., and will include a panel discussion with executives from Unify, Mitel, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Symphony.

