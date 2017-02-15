Twitter Chat: What's What in Team Collaboration Apps
Join our live Enterprise Connect Twitter chat on Thursday, Feb. 16, from 2 to 3 p.m. ET, using the #ECchat hashtag.
Two years ago at Enterprise Connect the Innovation Showcase featured emerging tools focused on team collaboration... and the activity in this hot area has been virtually nonstop ever since, as regular No Jitter readers will know from our ongoing coverage. Just take a look at this sampling of articles from the past year:
In the past year, we've seen many developments from major team collaboration players. For example:
- Just this week Zang, an Avaya company, released the public beta of its cloud team collaboration offering, Zang Spaces, and set general availability for month's end
- A couple of weeks ago Slack introduced its enterprise version, following on the announcement of numerous app integrations with the likes of Google and SAP (see "Slack Goes Enterprise: What Execs Need to Know")
- Cisco extended its team collaboration app, Spark, to the white board with the launch of Spark Board in January, on the heels of rolling out a new, simpler buying plan and establishing high-profile partnerships with Apple, IBM, and Salesforce (see "Cisco Pushes Into Immersive Group Collaboration")
- In November 2016 Microsoft announced its team collaboration tool, Teams, due out for general availability sometime this quarter (see "Slack vs. Microsoft: Who's Really Got Enterprise Mettle" and "Infographic: Slack vs. Microsoft Teams")
- Facebook made its enterprise entry last October with the release of Workplace following a year of private beta testing (see "Facebook Comes to Work" and "Catching Up on Facebook at Work")
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise announced its OTT communications and collaboration app, Rainbow, at Enterprise Connect 2016 in March, releasing a freemium version nine months later
- Atlassian has been making a steady stream of announcements around HipChat -- since last October it has added a high-availability deployment option announced an integration with Amazon Alexa voice technology, and acquired project workflow company Trello
- Mitel announced MiTeam for general availability last April, showing early traction with use by the Michael Johnson Performance athletic training center for prep for the 2020 Olympic Games
With so much activity and so many options enterprise communications decision makers no doubt find it difficult to wrap their minds around everything. Even as interest in team collaboration rises to new heights, many questions still loom large.
For example, how exactly should we define team collaboration? What features are must-haves for the enterprise? What are some use cases or examples for team collaboration tools?
Going a step further, what are the top team collaboration tools that your enterprise should be evaluating and how? What exactly differentiates these tools from one another?
To get to the root of these questions and variables, we've invited Irwin Lazar, vice president and service director at Nemertes Research, to join us for an hour-long Twitter chat, "Expert Insight: What's What in Team Collaboration Apps," this Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Irwin (@imlazar) will be fielding these questions and more, aiming to help enlighten and guide our Twitterverse of followers in a fast-paced Q&A all about team collaboration.
We'd love for you to join us for this Enterprise Connect (@enterprisecon) Twitter chat from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. tomorrow, Feb. 16. Bring your questions, comments, and experiences, and take part in the live online discussion by using the hashtag #ECchat on each of your tweets.
Irwin will also be presenting on this topic at Enterprise Connect 2017, March 27-30 in Orlando. His session, called "How to Build Your Enterprise's Team Collaboration Roadmap," is slated for Monday at 9:00 a.m., and will include a panel discussion with executives from Unify, Mitel, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, and Symphony.
