Best of Enterprise Connect: Six Finalists Announced Judges vetted more than 50 companies with an eye on factors such as technology advantage, scope, and business impact.

From improving the user experience to facilitating integration, easing deployment, and enabling data-driven decision making, the 53 companies that submitted entries in this year's Best of Enterprise Connect Award program give witness to the steady pace of innovation focused on advancing enterprise communications and collaboration. A handful among this record pool of entries stood out for judges, who this week narrowed their choices down to six finalists.

The companies and products -- some publicly announced and others still under wraps -- competing in the final judging round are:

BroadSoft -- BroadSoft Business provides an integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud PBX, UC, team collaboration, and contact center applications

-- BroadSoft Business provides an integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud PBX, UC, team collaboration, and contact center applications Cisco -- Cisco Spark Board 55 is a cloud- and touch-based team collaboration device that combines wireless presentation, digital whiteboarding, and video conferencing while providing connectivity to the Cisco Spark service for continuous workflow

-- Cisco Spark Board 55 is a cloud- and touch-based team collaboration device that combines wireless presentation, digital whiteboarding, and video conferencing while providing connectivity to the Cisco Spark service for continuous workflow Genband -- UC client focused on dynamic integration of applications

-- UC client focused on dynamic integration of applications Plantronics -- Plantronics Manager Pro v3.9 analytics suite provides operational, historical, and contextual data on voice interactions and headset usage patterns

-- Plantronics Manager Pro v3.9 analytics suite provides operational, historical, and contextual data on voice interactions and headset usage patterns Polycom -- EagleEye Director II is an in-room smart camera featuring active speaker technology and picture-in-picture room display, plus data analytics

-- EagleEye Director II is an in-room smart camera featuring active speaker technology and picture-in-picture room display, plus data analytics Vonage -- The Nexmo Voice API, integrated with Vonage's carrier-grade network, enables development of high-quality contextual voice applications in the cloud

These six entries rose to the top of 18 companies short-listed after an initial vetting by our four Best of Enterprise Connect judges, who individually rated entrants based on factors such as technology advancement, scope/reach, relevancy for large/midmarket enterprises, pricing, and business impact. The judging panel comprises: Robin Gareiss, president and founder, Nemertes Research; Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst, ZK Research; Marty Parker, principal consultant, UniComm Consulting, and co-founder, UCStrategies; and Dave Stein, principal, Stein Technology Group. Following additional scrutiny and a second-round of voting, we'll be announcing the 2017 winner prior to the Wednesday, March 29, keynote at Enterprise Connect, taking place the week of March 27 in Orlando, Fla.

