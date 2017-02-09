 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | February 09, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Best of Enterprise Connect: Six Finalists Announced

Best of Enterprise Connect: Six Finalists Announced Judges vetted more than 50 companies with an eye on factors such as technology advantage, scope, and business impact.

Judges vetted more than 50 companies with an eye on factors such as technology advantage, scope, and business impact.

From improving the user experience to facilitating integration, easing deployment, and enabling data-driven decision making, the 53 companies that submitted entries in this year's Best of Enterprise Connect Award program give witness to the steady pace of innovation focused on advancing enterprise communications and collaboration. A handful among this record pool of entries stood out for judges, who this week narrowed their choices down to six finalists.

The companies and products -- some publicly announced and others still under wraps -- competing in the final judging round are:

  • BroadSoft -- BroadSoft Business provides an integrated portfolio of enterprise-ready cloud PBX, UC, team collaboration, and contact center applications
  • Cisco -- Cisco Spark Board 55 is a cloud- and touch-based team collaboration device that combines wireless presentation, digital whiteboarding, and video conferencing while providing connectivity to the Cisco Spark service for continuous workflow
  • Genband -- UC client focused on dynamic integration of applications
  • Plantronics -- Plantronics Manager Pro v3.9 analytics suite provides operational, historical, and contextual data on voice interactions and headset usage patterns
  • Polycom -- EagleEye Director II is an in-room smart camera featuring active speaker technology and picture-in-picture room display, plus data analytics
  • Vonage -- The Nexmo Voice API, integrated with Vonage's carrier-grade network, enables development of high-quality contextual voice applications in the cloud

These six entries rose to the top of 18 companies short-listed after an initial vetting by our four Best of Enterprise Connect judges, who individually rated entrants based on factors such as technology advancement, scope/reach, relevancy for large/midmarket enterprises, pricing, and business impact. The judging panel comprises: Robin Gareiss, president and founder, Nemertes Research; Zeus Kerravala, founder and principal analyst, ZK Research; Marty Parker, principal consultant, UniComm Consulting, and co-founder, UCStrategies; and Dave Stein, principal, Stein Technology Group. Following additional scrutiny and a second-round of voting, we'll be announcing the 2017 winner prior to the Wednesday, March 29, keynote at Enterprise Connect, taking place the week of March 27 in Orlando, Fla.

Join us at Enterprise Connect, where these and close to 200 other enterprise communications and collaboration companies will be on the exhibit floor. And don't miss out on a top-notch educational opportunity, either -- the Enterprise Connect conference program comprises more than 60 sessions across nine tracks -- Cloud Communications, Communications APIs, Contact Center/Customer Experience, Mobility, Next-Gen Messaging & Team Collaboration, SIP/SIP Trunking, Systems Management & Network Design, Unified Communications & Collaboration, and Video -- as well as a brand-new one-day, forward-looking conference-within-a-conference, "Communications & Collaboration 2020."

Best yet, if you haven't yet registered, we have a deal for you! Register today using the code NOJITTER to receive $300 off an Entire Event pass or a free Expo Plus Pass. I'm looking forward to seeing you there!

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter and Google+!
@nojitter
@Beth_Schultz
Beth Schultz on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Put an End to Video Call Dread
February 22, 2017
Sick of video call technology that make participants look like they're in the witness protection program? Turns out youre not alone. Poor-quality video solutions can give users an unprofessional
Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017
Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicated v
EC Orlando Preview Session: Crafting Cloud Strategy
January 11, 2017
As cloud communications continues to grow and mature, many enterprises are looking to build a hybrid CPE-cloud strategy. Looking out over the next three years, how should enterprises expect the cloud
More Webinars
On-Prem, Cloud, Hybrid? How to Approach the Skype for Business Decision
February 7, 2017
UC&C consultant Kevin Kieller, a partner at enableUC, shares pointers for making the right architectural choices for your Skype for Business deployment.
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts