 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Terry Slattery
Terry Slattery, is a senior network engineer with decades of experience in the internetworking industry. Prior to joining Chesapeake NetCraftsmen as...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Terry Slattery | February 02, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Cloud UC Explained

Cloud UC Explained Hosted UC, hybrid cloud UC, UCaaS. Confused? You're not alone.

Hosted UC, hybrid cloud UC, UCaaS. Confused? You're not alone.

The use of multiple terms that seem to be interchangeably mixed creates a confusing set of options for IT decision makers looking to understand the cloud UC opportunity. How are hosted UC, hybrid cloud UC, and UCaaS the same, and how are they different from each other?

All three service types typically rely on a on a monthly per-user pricing model. Some only support softphones while others allow for use of physical phones, but often from specific vendors. How do the solutions match your business requirements? What kind of questions should you be asking a provider before signing a contract? Let's spend some time examining some of these questions.

Hosted UC
In an email exchange, I asked David Roberts, product management director at Riverbed, about his view of the different services. Hosted UC is fundamentally about who has administrative control, he said. In hosted UC, an organization outsources the communications hardware and the facilities needed to support UC. The service provider runs the hardware, but the organization has ultimate administrative control. So, the organization handles moves, adds, changes, and deletions (MACD), not the service provider. The organization still needs administrative staff and local phone hardware.

Larger organizations that wish to retain most of the administrative functions but want the flexibility of outsourcing the hardware and its administration might prefer a hosted UC implementation. When considering hosted UC, an organization should inquire about how the service provider will handle system upgrades after five years, the typical life of IT equipment.

Because the administrative workload still resides with the customer, larger organizations will find an API essential for reducing the time required to perform MACD functions.

Hybrid Cloud UC
With hybrid cloud UC, some of the hardware and some of the administrative responsibility starts to shift from the customer to the service provider -- thus the hybrid part of the name. A good example is outsourcing remote office UC to a provider while the headquarters is handled by the organization's IT organization. In addition, the service provider handles some system administration, like comprehensive dial plan administration, while the IT organization handles other parts, like MACD. Or the IT organization may use an administrative interface to communicate MACD instructions to the provider. Some of the hybrid UC systems use a local PBX server to provide basic functionality while relying on cloud-based services for functions like collaboration or mobility. This combination of local and cloud service is a hybrid solution.

The hybrid UC solution would be a good match for a medium-tolarge business that wants to outsource most of the hardware and some of the administrative functions. Look for simple admin interfaces that streamline the most frequently used MACD functions.

UC as a Service
UCaaS, typically used by smaller businesses, provides the means to outsource as much of the administration and operation of the phone system as possible. The number of MACD events per year is low enough to be managed by a call to the service provider. This type of system is also beneficial to medium-sized businesses that have multiple offices and would like a common dial plan with in-bound, outbound, inter-office, and intra-office calling. They frequently use softphones, though some providers will have a few models of physical phones available, too.

Connectivity
All of the UC outsourcing services will need connectivity between the business locations and the cloud-resident UC systems. Larger organizations will likely want to use dedicated or MPLS links for guaranteed voice performance. Smaller implementations might depend on Internet connectivity between business sites and the UC cloud systems. Of course, the connectivity between the business and the UC provider should be monitored so that packet loss and congestion are identified before they begin impacting voice quality.

Calling Platforms
A quick review of a large set of UC cloud providers showed a wide variety of supported endpoints. Determine whether your organization needs Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, or Linux operating system support. Do you need to support BYOD, where your employees are bringing their own devices? Do you need softphone support, and if so does the service provider provide it? Are physical phones required, and how many at each location?

Check whether you need to license softphones per user or if the licensing price is built into the monthly cost. Can you use the physical phones you already have, or will you need to deploy and train your employees on a new phone and UC system?

Management
The level of management is going to depend on the type of service that you use. UCaaS tends to be a packaged offering with a Web-based administrative interface with integrated reporting and management.

The hosted UC service, however, is dedicated to a single organization and therefore offers the most flexibility. The organization may be allowed to integrate third-party monitoring and diagnostic systems with the UC service.

Regardless of the type of service, management reports are going to be important for good monitoring and management. Investigate the type of reports you can produce or request the service provider to deliver. Do the reports include a Top-N call quality report that shows calls with the highest latency, jitter, and loss? Monitoring a call quality report on a weekly basis makes it possible to identify locations that have on-going call quality problems, even if the employees at those sites don't report it.

Learn More
We noticed a trend in the last two Enterprise Connect conferences in which attendees were interested in learning more about cloud-based UC. As a result, at Enterprise Connect 2017, we are including two sessions to provide answers to many of the questions we were hearing. The first session, "Deployment Strategies for Cloud-Based UC," consists of panelists from UCaaS service providers who will answer questions about connectivity, design decisions, technologies involved, and the differences among offerings. The second session, "Tools and Methods for Managing Hybrid Cloud Communications (UCaaS)," is a panel of tool vendor subject matter experts who will help us understand what tools, management, and monitoring mechanisms are applicable to cloud UC. We hope to see you there.

Learn more about cloud communications trends and technologies at Enterprise Connect 2017, March 27 to 30, in Orlando, Fla. View the Cloud Communications track, and register now using the code NOJITTER to receive $300 off an Entire Event pass or a free Expo Plus pass.





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017
Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicated v
EC Orlando Preview Session: Crafting Cloud Strategy
January 11, 2017
As cloud communications continues to grow and mature, many enterprises are looking to build a hybrid CPE-cloud strategy. Looking out over the next three years, how should enterprises expect the cloud
Hybrid/Cloud UC: Getting the Transition Right
December 14, 2016
Cloud UC is being rapidly adopted in the enterprise, but recent research has shown many organizations continue to be challenged with how to effectively integrate cloud in their existing UC ecosystem.
More Webinars
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts