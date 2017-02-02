 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | February 02, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

No Jitter On Air: 3 Experts on 3 Cloud Services

No Jitter On Air: 3 Experts on 3 Cloud Services In a trio of inaugural podcasts, No Jitter brings you leading analyst voices on cloud contact center, video, and UC services.

In a trio of inaugural podcasts, No Jitter brings you leading analyst voices on cloud contact center, video, and UC services.

Slowly, but surely, large enterprises are migrating from premises-based communications to cloud, across contact center, video conferencing, and UC systems. Whether taking baby steps into the cloud or making the move fully without trepidation, enterprises have lots to consider before picking the path forward.

Cloud communications today, in general, can be a confusing mess. Which is the best architectural choice? Which cloud service providers are best suited to meet enterprise needs, today and into the future? Will the provider I pick today be gobbled up or pushed out of business in the next year or two? What feature sets are available, and how are they priced? How can I tell if the cloud service is reliable and secure -- and how am I going to manage it? And so on, and so on.

Given the growing significance of the cloud movement for enterprise communications, we asked a trio of top industry analysts to help us kick off our new podcast, No Jitter On Air, by sharing their perspectives on cloud's progress in the contact center, video, and UC markets, respectively.

In "Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?," we heard from Sheila McGee-Smith, founder and principal analyst at McGee-Smith Analytics, and longtime chair for the Contact Center/Customer Experience track at Enterprise Connect Orlando, including this year's conference taking place March 27 to 30. In a preview of her similarly titled session at Enterprise Connect, McGee-Smith explains the market dynamics and enterprise decision making that's shaping cloud contact-as-a-service options today.

Click on the player below to hear what McGee-Smith has to say about topics such as:

  • The disconnect between vendor development focus and current sales models
  • Enterprise deployment drivers, including in greenfield implementations
  • The role of a hybrid architecture in the modern contact center
  • Relationship between cloud contact center and advanced technologies like AI and bots

In "What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services," Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research, and longtime chair for the Video track at Enterprise Connect, brought his communications and collaboration expertise to bear in helping us sort through the myriad video conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS) options available today, as well as how to go about making the best decision about which is best for your organization's unique requirements.

Click on the player below and learn about:

  • The differences in types of VCaaS offerings, and how VCaaS providers differentiate themselves
  • Key decision points for evaluating VCaaS options
  • Where VCaaS and traditional video room system environments dovetail
  • What happens to VCaaS with the rise of persistent team collaboration

And in "UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity," Elka Popova, program director and senior fellow with Frost & Sullivan, shared a preview of the UCaaS market overview she'll be delivering at Enterprise Connect. Get foundational knowledge about UCaaS, and essential guidelines for large enterprise implementations.

Click on the player below for Popova's thoughts on topics such as:

  • What UCaaS is and isn't -- and how to distinguish among different types of providers
  • UCaaS market outlook: consolidation vs. growth
  • Essential requirements for enterprise UCaaS implementations
  • The impact Microsoft, with Skype for Business Online, has had on the market

Tune in to these No Jitter On Air episodes, and come back next week, when Kevin Kieller, a partner at UC&C consultancy enableUC, longtime No Jitter blogger, and Enterprise Connect speaker, will be sharing his advice on how to make the right choices regarding Microsoft's Skype for Business UC platform.

Register now for Enterprise Connect using the code NOJITTER to receive $300 off an Entire Event pass or a free Expo Plus pass.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter and Google+!
@nojitter
@Beth_Schultz
Beth Schultz on Google+





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017
Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicated v
EC Orlando Preview Session: Crafting Cloud Strategy
January 11, 2017
As cloud communications continues to grow and mature, many enterprises are looking to build a hybrid CPE-cloud strategy. Looking out over the next three years, how should enterprises expect the cloud
Hybrid/Cloud UC: Getting the Transition Right
December 14, 2016
Cloud UC is being rapidly adopted in the enterprise, but recent research has shown many organizations continue to be challenged with how to effectively integrate cloud in their existing UC ecosystem.
More Webinars
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts