 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | February 01, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Infographic: Slack vs. Microsoft Teams

Infographic: Slack vs. Microsoft Teams TechWyse breaks down the differences and similarities between Microsoft Teams and Slack Enterprise Grid.

TechWyse breaks down the differences and similarities between Microsoft Teams and Slack Enterprise Grid.

By now you've most likely heard yesterday's news that Slack launched its enterprise version, Slack Enterprise Grid. If you haven't yet read up on the new offering, see the No Jitter post "Slack No Longer Brushing Off the Enterprise" for product details and "Slack Goes Enterprise: What IT Execs Need to Know" for an analytical take on what Slack's enterprise entry means for the market.

Those of you who follow the team collaboration space will recall that when Microsoft announced Teams back in early November 2016, Slack threw down the gauntlet, taking out a full-page ad in The New York Times to host a snarky open letter to Microsoft complete with advice on how it can be successful in the team collaboration space. But enterprises looking to make decisions around which team collaboration application to procure aren't going to get their answers or take any direction from vendor cat fights.

Internet marketing firm TechWyse -- which admits to using Slack, Teams, and Hangouts internally -- put together an infographic meant to give an unbiased comparison between Teams and Grid. So take a look at the below and see if it helps clear anything up for your enterprise as you grapple with making team collaboration decisions.

portable


Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS

Trending Now

UC Implementation Tips & Tactics

Featured This Week:
Click here for practical advice on UC security, policy management, and deployment

Sponsored By


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017
Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicated v
EC Orlando Preview Session: Crafting Cloud Strategy
January 11, 2017
As cloud communications continues to grow and mature, many enterprises are looking to build a hybrid CPE-cloud strategy. Looking out over the next three years, how should enterprises expect the cloud
Hybrid/Cloud UC: Getting the Transition Right
December 14, 2016
Cloud UC is being rapidly adopted in the enterprise, but recent research has shown many organizations continue to be challenged with how to effectively integrate cloud in their existing UC ecosystem.
More Webinars
UCaaS Ins & Outs: Eye on the Enterprise Opportunity
February 1, 2017
Elka Popova, a Frost & Sullivan program director, shares a status report on the UCaaS market today and offers her perspective on what large enterprises need before committing to UC in the cloud.
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts