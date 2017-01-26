 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | January 26, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Slack Prepares Itself for the Enterprise?

Slack Prepares Itself for the Enterprise? Slack rumored to launch its enterprise version next week

Slack rumored to launch its enterprise version next week

We've heard rumblings through the No Jitter community that Slack will finally be introducing an enterprise version at an event in San Francisco next Tuesday, rumors circulating elsewhere, too.

While Slack is keeping details about the event hush-hush, an enterprise inroad couldn't come at a more critical time. With competitive team collaboration apps like Microsoft Teams, due out this quarter, and Workplace by Facebook, which came to market last October, Slack needs to move quickly to maintain and grow its market share, industry watchers believe. As noted in a Business Insider article, a Spiceworks survey of IT professionals has found that Microsoft Teams could pass up both Slack and Google Hangouts in terms of use in the workplace by as early as 2018. (See related No Jitter coverage, "Slack vs. Microsoft: Who's Really Got Enterprise Mettle?" and "Team Collaboration Battle Intensifies over App Integration")

In the same way as Microsoft Teams and Facebook's Workplace are structured, Slack for Enterprise will be a cloud-only product -- no on-premises version will be available, Business Insider tech reporter Matt Weinberg reported. Additionally, Slack for Enterprise will have a new, secure API for even deeper integration with other commonly used business applications, as well as enhanced security and analytics tools for enterprise IT departments, he wrote.

portable
Slack's website does not yet show details on pricing for its enterprise version, and visitors are still met with the "Coming Soon!" verbiage with which we've grown so familiar since a year and a half ago when Slack began promising its enterprise play. However, the website does show the list of features that the enterprise version is -- or at least had been -- slated to include, as you can see in the image to the right. Note that this feature list has been available for quite some time, so it very well may be outdated.

Enterprises have long been concerned with security when it comes to their communications and collaboration tools. In what appears to be a timely nod to Slack enterprise security features, the company recently released a white paper on its security practices and featured on its official blog and interview with Slack Chief Security Officer Geoff Belknap, who has been with Slack for just about a year now.

"I worry about providing the most secure product and the most secure work environment to protect our customers' data," Belknap said. "I take all the things that keep me up at night or that keep our customers up at night, and convert them into plans, metrics, and accountability. ... All of this is in service of building a security program that our customers can take comfort in and trust. Without that, we can't build solid partnerships and they can't unlock the real potential Slack holds for them."

Slack product security engineers use automated and manual analysis to ensure its products don't have any security defects, leveraging Slack's public bug bounty program to pull in findings from the larger research community and apply quick fixes, Belknap said. Additionally, Slack has earned SOC 2 Type I and Type II and SOC 3 certifications, meets CSA STAR Level 1 requirements, and has begun working with the Cloud Security Alliance.

"There will definitely be compliance merit badges ...," Belknap said, in relation to what's coming next for Slack security features. "What I can tell you is that our team has spent over a year investing our time and effort into meeting the rigorous security needs of our customers who work in highly regulated industries."

Certainly if Slack expects to move from a departmental to enterprise purchase, it is going to have to make a strong play on security. As Enterprise Connect GM Eric Krapf pointed out in a May No Jitter article, "Team collaboration apps like Slack and Cisco Spark are one of the hottest topics in enterprise communications these days. ... [But] The issue of security can't be understated."

Learn more about next-generation messaging and team collaboration trends and technologies at Enterprise Connect 2017, March 27 to 30, in Orlando, Fla. View the Next-Gen Messaging & Team Collaboration track, and register now using the code NOJITTER to receive $300 off an Entire Event pass or a free Expo Plus pass.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017
Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicated v
EC Orlando Preview Session: Crafting Cloud Strategy
January 11, 2017
As cloud communications continues to grow and mature, many enterprises are looking to build a hybrid CPE-cloud strategy. Looking out over the next three years, how should enterprises expect the cloud
Hybrid/Cloud UC: Getting the Transition Right
December 14, 2016
Cloud UC is being rapidly adopted in the enterprise, but recent research has shown many organizations continue to be challenged with how to effectively integrate cloud in their existing UC ecosystem.
More Webinars
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts