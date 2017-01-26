 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Michelle Burbick
Michelle Burbick is the Associate Editor and a blogger for No Jitter, UBM Tech's online community for news and analysis...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Michelle Burbick | January 26, 2017 |

 
 
share
 

Cisco Grabs AppDynamics to Deepen Insight Delivery

Cisco Grabs AppDynamics to Deepen Insight Delivery Cisco boosts its analytics position with $3.7 billion acquisition of application intelligence provider AppDynamics.

Cisco boosts its analytics position with $3.7 billion acquisition of application intelligence provider AppDynamics.

Fresh on the heels of Cisco's Spark Board launch on Tuesday, the company announced its intent to acquire AppDynamics, a privately held application intelligence software company, for approximately $3.7 billion in cash and assumed equity awards. The deal is expected to close in Cisco's third-quarter of fiscal year 2017, ending April 30.

AppDynamics operates in the application performance and monitoring space. The eight-year-old company was in the process of going public -- "deep into the IPO process," and having raised its price range just hours before Cisco swooped in to acquire it, said David Wadhwani, AppDynamics CEO and president, during a joint media and investor briefing about the acquisition. As an AppDynamics customer for several years, Cisco recognized the synergies between their respective business models, added Rob Salvagno, Cisco VP of corporate development, in explaining the decision.

With AppDynamics, Cisco gains the ability to supplement the analytics and security capabilities it already delivers via products like Tetration with visibility into application performance across the network, said Rowan Trollope, SVP and GM of Cisco's IoT and Applications business, during the call. Such visibility "has never been more critical to running their businesses. ... Our customers have needed to instrument and get insight into the applications all the way from the customer down to the code," he added.

Cisco will now be able to provide a complete solution for intelligent network and application performance decision making -- infrastructure and applications analytics paired together to provide visibility and insight culled from both the network and the apps riding on top of it, Trollope said.

The deal represents a foundational software move for Cisco, which has been pivoting toward software and subscription-based revenue, Trollope noted. Given that AppDynamics has been growing at 50% annually and that 75% of its customers buy on a subscription-based model, according to Wadhwani, the synergy is readily apparent here.

Thomas Wyatt, VP and GM of Cisco's Cloud Analytics Group, shared perspective on how enterprises using Cisco's UC Spark cloud platform and services might benefit. "Collaboration apps are critical and their health and performance is vital," Wyatt told me in an email exchange. "AppDynamics monitors applications and end-user business transactions in real time, providing businesses the ability to react to issues before they surface. For example, if a video conferencing call is having performance issues such as video latency or lip sync problems, AppDynamics will provide the visibility to quickly identify the root cause, recommend a fix, and help remediate the issue."

Post acquisition, Wadhwani will continue leading AppDynamics, and will become a new software business unit inside of Cisco's IoT and Applications business, which Trollope heads.

Follow Michelle Burbick and No Jitter on Twitter!
@nojitter
@MBurbick





COMMENTS


Orlando 2017 Webinars Podcasts

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Your UC Network Will Be Attacked! Get Ahead of the Threat Now
February 7, 2017
Securing voice communications used to be very simple since it was generally a closed system. However, with unified communications (UC) you no longer have the walled protection offered by a dedicated v
EC Orlando Preview Session: Crafting Cloud Strategy
January 11, 2017
As cloud communications continues to grow and mature, many enterprises are looking to build a hybrid CPE-cloud strategy. Looking out over the next three years, how should enterprises expect the cloud
Hybrid/Cloud UC: Getting the Transition Right
December 14, 2016
Cloud UC is being rapidly adopted in the enterprise, but recent research has shown many organizations continue to be challenged with how to effectively integrate cloud in their existing UC ecosystem.
More Webinars
What You Need to Know About Cloud Video Services
January 26, 2017
Andrew Davis, co-founder of Wainhouse Research and chair of the Video track at Enterprise Connect 2017, sorts through the myriad cloud video service options and shares how to tell if your choice is en....
Cloud Contact Center: The New Normal?
January 23, 2017
Sheila McGee-Smith, Contact Center/Customer Experience track chair for Enterprise Connect 2017, tells us what we need to know about the role cloud software is playing in contact centers today.
More Podcasts