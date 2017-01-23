 
Digital Transformation: Don't Put the Cart Before the Horse

In this sponsored post, AT&T discusses how voice network transformation can enable your digital strategy.

As your business and technology leaders start to launch digital transformation initiatives, they do sometimes end up putting the cart before the horse.

That is to say, although brilliant ideas for digital transformation may emerge, you probably won't be successful if you're relying upon aged infrastructure.

Yet, according to a recent report by Nemertes Research, 45% of companies still operate old TDM PBXs in some (or even all) of their locations. That percentage can goes as high as 54% among large organizations. And, although most organizations are evaluating cloud services for IP telephony and unified communications, the majority still operates on-premises systems.

To reap full value from your digital transformation, you first must address your foundational infrastructure. Replacing costly old TDM with IP-based capabilities is a good first step toward digital transformation.

Catalyst for Change -- and Success
Investing in unified communications and collaboration is the top area of focus among companies with successful digital initiatives. Additionally, by moving to a cloud service, IT organizations can shift headcount from keep-the-lights-on functions to more strategic roles that ensure digital transformation success.

Learn how you can quickly and effectively make the upgrades you need to your voice infrastructure so you can set the stage for the truly transformational changes that digital transformation can bring. Tune into this on-demand webinar to hear from Robin Gareiss, president and founder, Nemertes Research, and Eric Sineath, chief architect and practice director, AT&T Consulting Solutions, as they share how IT leaders are leveraging the potential benefits of these digital initiatives to get funding and support for telecom and network upgrades.





