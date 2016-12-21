Enterprise Communications, A Year in Review A celebration of the year in enterprise communications in a style fit for the holidays

Well, I'd like to offer all good cheer



As I use verse to highlight the communications industry year



It seems the Cloud was the answer to anything asked



While Workstream Communications was the solution to all those tasks



Premises-base UC systems still were sold



Often replacing TDM systems that were 20 years old



Mobility solutions were not yet fully in style



Though Apple finally let others natively dial



Wi-Fi speeds are increasingly moving from AC wave one to two



Wired Ethernet may soon be through...



SIP trunking has won the day



Though the carriers take months to complete ports anyway



Over-the-Top is another approach that saw gain



It mostly works, though lack of QoS results in some calls with pain



Platform as a service is in the mix



We'll be speaking more about this in 2017, understanding the risk



M&A is occurring with increasing frequency



Hoping those merged employees are treated with decency



Which products will survive the combo?



Depends on which one has more ammo



The year had its ups and downs



Including strange sightings of marauding clowns



The election also caused quite a stir



In this season of Frankincense and Myrrh



I wish all of you a happy and prosperous year



As we open our presents of new communications gear

