Enterprise Communications, A Year in Review
A celebration of the year in enterprise communications in a style fit for the holidays
Well, I'd like to offer all good cheer
As I use verse to highlight the communications industry year
It seems the Cloud was the answer to anything asked
While Workstream Communications was the solution to all those tasks
Premises-base UC systems still were sold
Often replacing TDM systems that were 20 years old
Mobility solutions were not yet fully in style
Though Apple finally let others natively dial
Wi-Fi speeds are increasingly moving from AC wave one to two
Wired Ethernet may soon be through...
SIP trunking has won the day
Though the carriers take months to complete ports anyway
Over-the-Top is another approach that saw gain
It mostly works, though lack of QoS results in some calls with pain
Platform as a service is in the mix
We'll be speaking more about this in 2017, understanding the risk
M&A is occurring with increasing frequency
Hoping those merged employees are treated with decency
Which products will survive the combo?
Depends on which one has more ammo
The year had its ups and downs
Including strange sightings of marauding clowns
The election also caused quite a stir
In this season of Frankincense and Myrrh
I wish all of you a happy and prosperous year
As we open our presents of new communications gear
"SCTC Perspectives" is written by members of the Society of Communications Technology Consultants, an international organization of independent information and communications technology professionals serving clients in all business sectors and government worldwide.