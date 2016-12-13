 
SHARE

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Beth Schultz
Beth Schultz is editor of No Jitter and program co-chair for Enterprise Connect. Beth has more than two decades of...
Read Full Bio >>
SHARE

Beth Schultz | December 13, 2016 |

 
 
share
 

From Cloud Conferences to Full-Fledged UC

From Cloud Conferences to Full-Fledged UC ReadyTalk serves as an example of the evolving business of providing audio, video, and Web conferencing services.

ReadyTalk serves as an example of the evolving business of providing audio, video, and Web conferencing services.

Cloud-based conferencing might not be the sexiest technology out there, but as the recently released results of No Jitter Research's 2016 Cloud Communications Survey remind us, it's hot enough for fairly widespread enterprise deployment. Cloud-based audio, video, and Web conferencing, in fact, ranked as the most-used cloud communications capabilities in 2016, as they did in the 2015 survey.

However, year to year, the percentage of survey respondents whose organizations use cloud-based conferencing remained relatively flat -- 44% for audio conferencing in 2016 compared to 46% in 2015, 43% compared to 45% for Web conferencing, and 47% compared to 44% for video conferencing. Little wonder, then, that cloud conferencing vendors aren't content to rest on their laurels. There's growth to be had, and market share to acquire.

Earlier this year I spoke with David Chao, chief strategy officer at one of those companies, ReadyTalk. He summed up one of the challenges pretty well -- and while he was speaking specifically to ReadyTalk's issues, his comments are easily extrapolated to cloud conferencing providers as a whole. Historically, ReadyTalk had been good at formal meetings -- its audio conferencing service can accommodate more than 20,000 simultaneous calls, for example. What it needed to get better at, Chao said, was informal meetings -- those increasingly trendy quick-and-impromptu team huddles.

"I wouldn't even call them meetings, but interactions," said Chao, who was hired in part with the goal of addressing ReadyTalk's need to move away from a strategy forged in the glory days of the Internet when providing audio, video, and Web conferencing solutions and webinar services was new and novel. And so over the last year or so, ReadyTalk has been bulking up its services portfolio to become more about UC than strictly conferencing.

The latest move toward that end came last week, with the introduction of a full-featured voice service, also including IM and presence. The service, called ReadyTalk Hosted Voice, is powered by BroadSoft. And with it, ReadyTalk now has a complete, all-in-one UC package comprising not only its traditional audio, Web, and video conferencing solutions and webinar services but also video collaboration and hosted voice, as the company noted in its press release on the announcement.

ReadyTalk Hosted Voice follows on the company's fall 2015 introduction of WebRTC-based FoxDen collaboration platform, for one-click video meetings from Chrome browsers or on Android or iOS devices. With FoxDen, users get personal hyperlinks to their cloud-based team collaboration spaces -- or "dens" -- for distribution to participants, who can then join a video meeting with a single click.

In April, it expanded FoxDen with an in-room video collaboration experience that relies on beacon technology for initiation. The in-room system consists of a Google Chromebox, RadBeacon, mic and speaker, and Web camera, all of which ReadyTalk provides. This system combines with the FoxDen platform, enabling in-room and up to nine remote team members to connect and collaborate via video (display with HDMI input required) and audio. The way it works is that the beacon technology will trigger a user's mobile device to recognize that it is in a meeting space, which then automatically initiates an on-screen FoxDen meeting, the company said in a press release.

Certainly, traditional cloud conferencing companies -- whether of the audio, video, or Web ilk -- are feeling the pressure to innovate and broaden their reach. Also last week we saw cloud-based video communications provider BlueJean Networks similarly move from the cloud and into the physical meeting space. Its offering is called BlueJeans Huddle, a cloud-connected video system aimed at simplifying the launch and management of those tricky impromptu team meetings with both on-site and remote participants.

To those traditional cloud conferencing companies that have not yet done anything by way of innovation: Ignoring the competitive threat from the growing class of mobile-first, cloud-based, video-enabled team collaboration tools would be foolhardy indeed.

Follow Beth Schultz and No Jitter on Twitter and Google+!
@nojitter
@Beth_Schultz
Beth Schultz on Google+





COMMENTS


Orlando 2017 Webinars Virtual Events

Enterprise Connect Orlando 2017
March 27-30 | Orlando, FL
Connect with the Entire Enterprise Communications & Collaboration Ecosystem

Stay Up-to-Date: Hear industry visionaries in Keynotes and General Sessions delivering the latest insight on UC, mobility, collaboration and cloud

Grow Your Network: Connect with the largest gathering of enterprise IT and business leaders and influencers

Learn From Industry Leaders: Attend a full range of Conference Sessions, Free Programs and Special Events

Evaluate All Your Options: Engage with 190+ of the leading equipment, software and service providers

Have Fun! Mingle with sponsors, exhibitors, attendees, guest speakers and industry players during evening receptions

Special Offer - Save $200 Off Advance Rates

Register now with code NOJITTEREB to save $200 Off Advance Rates or get a FREE Expo Pass!

Hybrid/Cloud UC: Getting the Transition Right
December 14, 2016
Cloud UC is being rapidly adopted in the enterprise, but recent research has shown many organizations continue to be challenged with how to effectively integrate cloud in their existing UC ecosystem. ...
Extending VoIP: How to Leverage a Cloud Platform & SIP/SIP Trunking APIs
November 30, 2016
With cloud communications platforms and SIP/SIP trunking APIs, enterprises have the opportunity to embed real-time voice and video calling within business applications and processes while leveraging e...
How to Implement Desktop Videoconferencing without Plug-ins, and Without Killing Your Network
November 9, 2016
Workers increasingly demand access to videoconferencing from any device, and from any Meanwhile, IT leaders struggle to support client downloads and plug-ins, and the network impacts of growing video...
More Webinars
More Virtual Events